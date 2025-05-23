Rais of Russia's Tatarstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, Rustam Minnikhanov has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept the sincere congratulations of the people of Tatarstan and my personal greetings on the occasion of May 28 – the day marking the proclamation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

More than a century ago, the people of Azerbaijan asserted their exceptional right to independently determine their own destiny and shape the present and future of their native land. This courageous choice, the unbreakable bond, and the ideological continuity of generations have largely shaped the subsequent history of the Azerbaijani state and, most importantly, its modern successes and achievements. May the joy of this great day and the special spirit of unity around shared high ideals serve as a source of inspiration and renewed strength for you and all citizens of your beautiful country in your tireless efforts for Azerbaijan's continued prosperity.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude for your attention to the Republic of Tatarstan. I hope that in the future, our joint efforts will continue to promote the good traditions of mutual understanding and trustworthy cooperation within the framework of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

I wish you, your loved ones, and the people of Azerbaijan good health, happiness, and a joyful festive spirit,'' the letter reads.