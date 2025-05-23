Azerbaijan reveals volume of foreign investments in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan pulled in 0.9 billion manat ($529 million) in foreign fixed capital investment, marking a 19.4 percent increase from the previous year. This made up a hefty 27.4 percent of the total pie of investments. The lion's share of funds rolled in from pivotal partners such as the UAE, UK, and Türkiye.

