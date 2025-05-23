Azerbaijani CBA decreases lending of Deposit Insurance Fund

Come January 1, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has put its money where its mouth is, dishing out 163.9 million manat ($96.7 million) in loans to the Deposit Insurance Fund. This represents a dip of 52.5 million manats ($31 million), or 24.3%, when stacked against the same timeframe in 2024.

