Egyptian Ambassador concludes his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received Hisham Mohamed Nagy, the outgoing Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Azerbaijan, on May 23, 2025, in connection with the conclusion of his diplomatic mission, the ministry told Trend.

Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude to the ambassador for his contributions to the development of bilateral relations during his tenure. He highlighted the importance of the historical friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Egypt, and praised the cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, cultural, and multilateral frameworks such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8).

The meeting also noted that reciprocal official visits by the countries’ leaders in 2023 and 2024 significantly boosted bilateral ties. The parties exchanged views on enhancing the activities of the Joint Commission on Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation, the political consultation mechanisms between the foreign ministries, and further expanding ties in trade, tourism, and other sectors.

Ambassador Nagy expressed appreciation for the support and hospitality he received during his time in Azerbaijan.

