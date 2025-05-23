Azerbaijan unmasks Armenia’s mining impact with powerful new eco-damage map (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Baku State University (BSU) hosted a presentation of an interactive map reflecting the negative environmental impacts of mining enterprises operating in Armenia, prepared by the Environmental Protection First coalition, a source in BSU told Trend.

The co-founder of the coalition, Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Amin Mammadov, and a member of the coalition, Mugabil Bayramov informed the participants of the event about the activities of the coalition.

Co-founder of the coalition Amin Mammadov said that the main goal of the meeting was to inform the faculty and students of BSU about the environmental impact of Armenia's mining industry in the Caucasus, and to encourage them to join joint activities to assess the environmental damage caused by this.

An extensive report and interactive map were prepared based on satellite images of industrial enterprises producing various non-ferrous and ferrous metals in more than 20 points in Armenia, close to the border regions with Azerbaijan.

Maps from various years, archives, and other report materials were widely used in the preparation of the interactive map.

Then, a visual presentation of the interactive site where the map was prepared was held, and information was provided about the functional capabilities of the site.

The event continued with discussions, and the participants' questions were answered.

