Azerbaijani Central Bank discloses its property value

Come January 1, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's real estate and gear were pegged at a whopping 538 million manat, which is about $320 million in the grand scheme of things. This represents a whopping 52.2 percent jump from the 353.4 million manat ($210 million) tallied during the same stretch last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register