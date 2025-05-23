Pakistani Prime Minister's regional visit underway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, will embark on a visit to Türkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan from May 25 through May 30, 2025, Trend reports.

According to information, during the visit, the Prime Minister will hold extensive discussions with the leaders of these countries on all issues of bilateral relations as well as issues of regional and international importance.

He will also get an opportunity to express his appreciation for the support extended to Pakistan by friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.

The Prime Minister will attend the International Conference on Glaciers to be held on May 29-30, 2025, in Tajikistan's Dushanbe.