Energy sector dominates IsDB’s financing for Tajikistan

Photo: IsDB

Tajikistan has hit the jackpot with over half a billion dollars in cumulative financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), backing projects in energy, education, transport, and a whole lot more, as per the bank’s latest annual report. In 2024, the funding approvals hit the ground running, racking up a whopping $72.6 million.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register