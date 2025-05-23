Azerbaijan brainstorms Nakhchivan's socio-economic development blueprints

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. An online meeting of the Coordination Group on the "State program on the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" was held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

The participants were informed about the "Rules for payment of support amounts for expenses incurred for the transportation of products made in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to other territories of Azerbaijan", the "Detailed action plan for 2023-2024" of the state program on the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027".

The meeting spotlighted potential investment projects intended for implementation in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the opinions and proposals of the members of the coordination group were discussed.

Meanwhile, the meeting, attended by representatives of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Ministries of Economy, Agriculture, Energy, Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Central Bank, the State Customs Committee, the State Tourism Agency, and the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, discussed the issues on the agenda.

