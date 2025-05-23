Uzbekneftegaz, Schlumberger discuss key steps for Ustyurt field development

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. The Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz met with the President of Schlumberger (SLB) for the Asia-Pacific region to discuss the implementation of the Field Management Agreement for the Ustyurt region fields, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed key milestones for project initiation, including the formation of the Joint Project Management Team and the mobilization of highly qualified international experts.

They also discussed concrete steps to launch the first phase of work, covering organizational arrangements, infrastructure preparation, and coordination of a detailed action plan.

The discussion placed significant emphasis on strategic collaboration goals such as enhancing resource management efficiency, adopting advanced technological solutions, and expanding geological exploration activities.

Both sides stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach and a commitment to long-term results as top priorities.

The meeting reaffirmed a shared dedication to the practical implementation of agreed measures and the joint advancement of critical initiatives aimed at the sustainable development of Uzbekistan’s oil and gas sector.

Earlier this month, Uzbekneftegaz JSC and Schlumberger (SLB) signed the Field Management Agreement during the 27th International Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference "OGU Uzbekistan 2025," held in Tashkent.

Founded in 1926, Schlumberger is the world’s largest oilfield services company, offering a wide range of technologies and services to the global oil and gas industry. Specializing in reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing, Schlumberger operates in over 120 countries and is a leader in advancing cutting-edge technologies for oil and gas exploration and production.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel