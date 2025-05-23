Kazakhstan approves new wholesale price caps for commercial gas
Kazakh Ministry of Energy has set regional maximum wholesale gas pricing for commercial consumers and bitcoin miners. These prices will affect the domestic gas market for one year starting in mid-2025 as part of a regulatory endeavor. Families will have separate retail rates to help vulnerable populations.
