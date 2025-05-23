Azerbaijan, Türkiye forge stronger military bonds (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Hikmat Mirzayev, met with a delegation led by the Commander of the 1st Army of the Land Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Tokel. The Turkish delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

At the meeting, the sides held a detailed exchange of views on the current state of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation and its further expansion in the future. Both parties emphasized the importance of conducting joint exercises with the use of modern technological innovations to enhance the knowledge and skills of servicemen from the two brotherly countries. Several other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

As part of the visit to Azerbaijan, the Turkish delegation also visited the War Games Center of the Military Scientific-Research Institute of the National Defense University.

During the meeting held at the center, briefings were presented, and extensive discussions were conducted to exchange experiences.

