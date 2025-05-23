Azerbaijani Central Bank's liabilities to International Monetary Fund decrease
By the close of last year, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan found itself on the hook for 1.17 billion manat ($693 million) to the IMF, a dip of 3.1 percent compared to the year before. In that same stretch of time, the bank’s total assets at the IMF took a hit, dropping by 6.5 percent to land at 1.13 billion manat ($666 million).
