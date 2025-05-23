Azerbaijan expands enrollment blueprint for Garabagh University in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The increase of the admission plan to Garabagh University in 2025 by 28.5 percent - up to 1440 places - is of special importance in terms of meeting the region's demand for highly qualified personnel in line with its socio-economic needs, the chairman of the Board of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszadeh said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement at a press conference dedicated to the start of admission exams to Garabagh University in 2025.

Abbaszadeh noted that a total of 60,489 seats are envisaged within the plan of admission of students to universities for the 2025/2026 academic year, which shows a 2.21 percent increase in planned seats (1,309 seats) compared to last year.