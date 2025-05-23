Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan expands enrollment blueprint for Garabagh University in 2025

23 May 2025
Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The increase of the admission plan to Garabagh University in 2025 by 28.5 percent - up to 1440 places - is of special importance in terms of meeting the region's demand for highly qualified personnel in line with its socio-economic needs, the chairman of the Board of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszadeh said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement at a press conference dedicated to the start of admission exams to Garabagh University in 2025.

Abbaszadeh noted that a total of 60,489 seats are envisaged within the plan of admission of students to universities for the 2025/2026 academic year, which shows a 2.21 percent increase in planned seats (1,309 seats) compared to last year.

