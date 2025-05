BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The fifth round of talks between Iran and the US on untangling the knot of the nuclear program has kicked off in the Italian capital of Rome, Trend reports.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is at the helm of the talks, while the US is sending Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, to the table.

The talks are being mediated by Oman.

