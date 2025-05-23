Kazakhstan upgrades rail network with cutting-edge Chinese locomotive systems
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
In 2025, Kazakhstan Railways will receive a new batch of shunting locomotives from China's CRRC Ziyang, with further deliveries planned into 2026. The locomotives will be deployed in Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Astana, supported by new service centers.
