Kazakhstan upgrades rail network with cutting-edge Chinese locomotive systems

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

In 2025, Kazakhstan Railways will receive a new batch of shunting locomotives from China's CRRC Ziyang, with further deliveries planned into 2026. The locomotives will be deployed in Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Astana, supported by new service centers.

