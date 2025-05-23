Tajikistan rolls out its inaugural national Internet Exchange Point

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 23. Tajikistan has launched its first national Internet Exchange Point (IXP), named TJ-IX (Tajikistan Internet Exchange), located at the facilities of Tojiktelecom, the country’s telecommunications operator, with the support of the Communications Service, Trend reports via the service.

TJ-IX serves as a technological platform that enables direct traffic exchange among internet service providers and other organizations. The initiative aims to improve internet speed and service quality, reduce data transfer latency, minimize dependence on international routing, and strengthen the country’s digital autonomy.

Key objectives of the exchange include lower latency, reduced international traffic costs, enhanced cybersecurity, and the creation of a unified digital ecosystem for provider collaboration. Participants benefit from direct traffic peering, decreased load on external channels, improved connectivity quality, simplified connection procedures, and full IPv4/IPv6 support.

The network showcases a throughput capability reaching 500 Gbps, coupled with a SLA commitment of 99.99 percent uptime, underpinned by robust surveillance and cybersecurity frameworks. Ingress to the Internet Exchange Point (IXP) is extended to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), governmental entities, commercial enterprises, academic institutions, data aggregation facilities, and content distribution networks (CDNs).

Strategic initiatives encompass the proliferation of access nodes nationwide, synergizing with global platforms, and interlinking scholarly networks.

