Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, Igor Babushkin, has sent a congratulatory letter to First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Trend reports.

''Esteemed Mehriban Arif gizi,

I would like to express my deep respect and extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This holiday unites all citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who love their homeland, remain loyal to its history and traditions, and work towards a brighter future.

On this remarkable day in your country’s history, I wish you and all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan good health, happiness, peace, progress, and continued success for a more prosperous life.

We greatly value your support for the further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan Region. I am confident that our relations, built on mutual respect and trust, will continue to flourish,'' the letter reads.