Turkmenistan sees small decrease in POS figures as of May 2025

Turkmenistan had 37,653 POS terminals in May 2025, down 6.7 percent from January. Dayhanbank and Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank lead the market, with Ashgabat having the most terminals. To fulfill rising demand for efficient financial services, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan advances digital banking and cashless payments.

