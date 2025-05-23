Uzbekistan’s industry thrives in early 2025, driven by key sectors

Compared to last year, Uzbekistan's manufacturing sector produced 6.3 percent more in the first four months of 2025. Food, textiles, and machinery production increased in manufacturing, which accounted for most industrial output. However, finished metal items and pharmaceuticals fell. Despite these hurdles, Uzbekistan's industrial performance is positive.

