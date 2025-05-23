Uzbekistan charts new course in aviation safety with ICAO collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 23. Mamanbiy Omarov, First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, met with Nicolas Rallo, Director of the European and North Atlantic Office of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and discussed flight safety oversight in Uzbekistan’s civil aviation sector, Trend reports.

Nicolas Rallo noted that recent reforms in Uzbekistan’s civil aviation have led to a significant and rapid increase in the number of new airlines, aircraft, and aerodromes. He emphasized that maintaining flight safety is a top priority amid this growth and that enhancing the effectiveness of safety oversight is crucial.

Rallo also highlighted the COSPA program (Country Strategic Plan of Action), an ICAO pilot initiative addressing key aspects of flight safety enhancement. Uzbekistan will be the first of ICAO’s 193 member states to implement this pioneering program.

The meeting further covered Uzbekistan’s State Strategic Action Plan to Support Flight Safety in Civil Aviation for 2024–2026. This plan aims to bolster flight safety in alignment with the country’s national development strategy and to support the achievement of strategic goals within the aviation sector.

Meanwhile, these discussions reaffirm Uzbekistan's commitment to improving aviation safety and adopting international best practices in civil aviation oversight.