Tajikistan ratifies agreement on tri-border point with Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 23. Tajikistan’s lower house of parliament has ratified the agreement on the tri-junction point of the state borders with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the parliament's press service.

The agreement was originally signed on March 31, 2025, during a trilateral summit in Khujand, which brought together the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — Sadyr Zhaparov, Emomali Rahmon, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, respectively.

The treaty formally defines the legal status of the geographic point where the borders of the three countries meet. Its signing marks the conclusion of a lengthy negotiation process and is viewed as a significant step toward enhancing mutual trust, fostering regional integration, and strengthening stability in Central Asia.

During the summit, the three leaders also signed the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship, underscoring their commitment to long-term cooperation and regional unity.