Kazakhstan to host major non-alcoholic beverage plant by Carlsberg and PepsiCo

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is planning to establish a non-alcoholic beverage production plant in the Almaty region through a joint venture between Carlsberg Group and PepsiCo. This project is expected to boost local economic growth by increasing production capacity and creating numerous job opportunities.

