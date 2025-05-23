Kazakhstan to host major non-alcoholic beverage plant by Carlsberg and PepsiCo
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is planning to establish a non-alcoholic beverage production plant in the Almaty region through a joint venture between Carlsberg Group and PepsiCo. This project is expected to boost local economic growth by increasing production capacity and creating numerous job opportunities.
