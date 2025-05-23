Azerbaijani mugham enchants Russia's St. Petersburg with UNESCO commission support (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ In celebration of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan - May 28, a special concert event titled “Azerbaijani Mugham” was held in Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, on May 21, Trend reports.

The event was jointly organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Saint Petersburg.

The event brought together government officials from both Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, representatives of the Saint Petersburg government, members of the city’s Legislative Assembly, heads of the diplomatic corps, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, prominent Azerbaijani cultural figures, political analysts, students, cadets, and members of the press.

The aim of the event was to promote mugham, recognized as an element of intangible cultural heritage on UNESCO’s Representative List, to a wider audience and to highlight its cultural significance.

The concert program featured performances by artists from the International Mugham Center under the direction of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Teyyar Bayramov. The ensemble included Gunay Imamverdiyeva, Altay Niftaliyev, and Araz Agaverdiyev, who captivated the audience with beloved folk songs such as “Sarı gelın,” “Kuchelere Su Sepmishem,” and “İrevanda Khal Galmadı.” The program also included composer songs like “Size Salam Getirmishəm,” “Veten Gozel,” “Shushanın Daghları,” “Azerbaycan Oghluyam,” “Qarabagh,” and “Yasha, Menim Khalgım,” all of which received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Alongside the concert, guests viewed displays of Azerbaijan’s national musical instruments, traditional clothing, and carpets. An exhibition of books on Azerbaijan’s musical heritage and carpet weaving was also presented, and attendees enjoyed samples of traditional Azerbaijani cuisine.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel