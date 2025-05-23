Azerbaijan's Baku to host 3rd international scientific conference on Islamophobia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Baku International Multiculturalism Center, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations and the Baku Initiative Group will jointly organize an international scientific conference on the topic "Islamophobia: Exposing Prejudice and Destroying Stigma" on May 26-27 of this year, dedicated to the 3rd anniversary of the International Day for the Fight against Islamophobia, Trend reports.

The foreign partners of the conference include the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), OIC, ICESCO, Doha International Center for Interfaith Dialogue (DICID), Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity, Council of Muslim Elders, Central Council of Muslims in Germany, EuLeMa - European Muslim Leaders' Majlis (Council), and the International Muslim Forum.

The aim of the international scientific conference is to create an academic platform to discuss alarming trends targeting Muslims and countries with Muslim populations at the international and national levels. The conference will bring together scholars, experts from international organizations, religious figures, and representatives of non-governmental organizations from nearly 40 countries.

The conference, which will be attended by more than 100 foreign guests, will discuss the following topics: "Global Trends in Islamophobia: Challenges and Responses", "Anti-Muslim Hatred in Politics: Legal Frameworks and Advocacy Strategies", "Islamophobia in Different Contexts: Regional Perspectives", "Islamophobia in Media and Digital Platforms: How Artificial Intelligence Systems Can Spread and Reinforce Islamophobic Bias", "Women, Identity, and Stereotypes: Navigating the Intersection of Religious and Cultural Prejudices", "Institutionalization of Legislation Against Muslims in Europe: Anti-Muslim Rhetoric Against the Background of Radicalization of Islamophobic Propaganda", "Preserving Islamic Cultural Heritage in a Changing World", and "Youth's Call for Inclusion: Fighting Prejudice and Misinformation".

To note, March 15 was first announced as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Niamey, Niger, on November 27-28, 2020. The UN General Assembly adopted March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia in 2022.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel