KazTransOil completes critical bypass section on Pavlodar-Shymkent pipeline ahead of time
KazTransOil bypassed Shubarsu to add 11 km to the Pavlodar–Shymkent major oil pipeline in Kazakhstan to improve safety and dependability. This improvement, completed ahead of time on May 22, 2025, decommissioned an outdated pipeline near residential neighborhoods and maintained oil flow during a 72-hour stoppage.
