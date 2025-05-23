Azerbaijan's Baku gains prestigious 'City of Year' title at GSER 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ Azerbaijan's Baku has been selected as the “City of the Year” in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report (GSER) 2025, published by "StartupBlink," a research platform specializing in innovation economies, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) told Trend.

Baku outperformed other Central Asian cities in several categories, particularly in the application of innovative technologies in e-commerce, retail, education, and social-entertainment sectors. In addition, the city ranked among the global top 100 in multiple categories: events (31st), logistics (65th), travel (71st), online markets (91st), and Software as a Service (SaaS).

Azerbaijan has shown consistent progress in the index over the past four years, rising to the 74th position this year. The country ranked 89th in 2021, 85th in 2022, 84th in 2023, and 80th in 2024. This year’s report evaluated the innovation performance of 118 countries and 1,473 cities. The top five positions were claimed by the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Singapore, and Canada.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel