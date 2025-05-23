The opening ceremony of the carpet exhibition "The Splendor of Azerbaijani Carpets: Learning Through Art" was held in the Netherlands (PHOTO/VIDEO)

On May 21, the opening ceremony of the new carpet exhibition "The Splendor of Azerbaijani Carpets: Learning Through Art" by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC was held at the "Atrium City Hall" in the building of the Hague City Municipality, which is considered one of the most prominent places in the city of the Hague, the administrative center of the Netherlands. The opening ceremony of the exhibition, jointly organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, was attended by the leadership of the city of the Hague, various government agencies of the Netherlands, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in the country, representatives of culture, art, scientific and academic circles, and members of the Azerbaijani community.

Welcoming the participants of the event with an opening speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Netherlands Mammad Ahmadzadeh stated that the exhibition was held as part of a series of events in various countries dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the inclusion of Azerbaijani carpet weaving art on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, with the initiative and support of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva. The diplomat provided information about the history of carpet weaving, one of the clearest examples of Azerbaijan's ancient and rich cultural heritage, and the care shown by the state to the development of carpet weaving in our country. He stated that the antiquity of world-famous Azerbaijani carpets is also confirmed by the works of famous European artists, including famous figures such as Jan van Eyck and Hans Memling, who left their mark on Dutch painting, who used Azerbaijani carpets in their works. As the name of the exhibition suggests, its goal is to serve the study of Azerbaijani realities through art, and this cultural event will contribute to the rapprochement of the peoples of Azerbaijan and the Netherlands within a month. The diplomat thanked the Municipality of The Hague for the conditions created for the organization of this exhibition.

Speaking next, Deputy Mayor of The Hague Nur Icar expressed the city administration's satisfaction with the holding of an exhibition featuring examples of Azerbaijani carpet weaving at the municipal building, saying that the exhibition demonstrates Azerbaijan's rich and ancient cultural heritage. He stated that the beauty of Azerbaijani carpets has resonated in Europe, including the Netherlands, for centuries, and this has led to a number of famous painters and artists featuring Azerbaijani carpets in their works. Considering the central role of the municipal building in the daily social life of The Hague, he said that the exhibition will make a great contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in the Netherlands, and also said that such events serve to further enrich the cultural life of The Hague.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, Honored Artist Emin Mammadov also spoke at the event, noting the importance of today's event in the cultural exchange between the two countries. Speaking about the 100-year history of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, the chairman said that the greatest goal of the organization throughout its history has been the development and promotion of the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving. The event participants were informed from the International Carpet Festival, which was organized for this purpose and took place in Baku on May 2-4, and which has made a splash around the world, and the carpets belonging to all carpet weaving schools displayed at the exhibition were discussed. He pointed out that in the creation of the carpets produced by the company, modern carpets are created with reference to traditional carpets in collaboration with local and foreign artists, as well as designers, and thus, carpet art is constantly developing. He spoke about the important steps taken by "Azerkhalcha" OJSC in preserving, developing and passing on the art of carpet weaving to future generations, as well as in attracting and providing employment to female weavers, especially those living in the regions, in this field, in addition to producing carpets.

At the end of his speech, E. Mammadov presented the book "Azerbaijani Carpet" by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Latif Karimov to the Director General of Education and Cultural Affairs of the City of The Hague, Corrie Louwes, as a souvenir from the exhibition to the City of The Hague Municipality.

After the speeches, the participants were informed about the exhibits displayed at the exhibition, and Azerbaijani national dances such as "Naz Elema", "Mirzeyi", and "Uzun Dere" were also presented by the "Kharıbulbul" dance group.

Also, during a lecture and master class organized as part of the exhibition's opening ceremony, the symbolism and history of Azerbaijani carpets were presented, and participants were introduced to the traditional knotting technique and experienced the process of weaving carpet patterns in practice. Certificates were presented to the participants who had gained this experience as a memento.

The exhibition, which will last until June 20, features 20 rare carpet samples selected from different periods of Azerbaijani carpet art. The aim of the exhibition is to present the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving not only as a decorative element with aesthetic value, but also as a living cultural phenomenon that preserves historical memory, unites generations, and embodies national identity. Among the exhibits that aroused special interest among visitors are modern interpretations of the Qasymushagi and Chelebi compositions of the Karabakh carpet school, 3D textured carpets called "Fruits in the Garden" inspired by the works of artist Samira Allahverdiyeva, as well as exclusive carpets by German designer Jan Kath, who was included in the list of "Top 100 Designers in the World" by Architectural Digest magazine in 2024.

The Atrium City Hall in the Hague Municipality building, where the exhibition is held, receives approximately 4,000 visitors per day, which allows Azerbaijani carpets to be presented to a wide audience within a month.