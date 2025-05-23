Tajikistan's Dushanbe Airport to launch upgraded e-gate system in coming days

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 23. The electronic gate system at Dushanbe International Airport is currently being upgraded and is expected to be fully operational in the coming days, Trend reports, citing the airport’s press service.

The implementation of the e-gates is part of a broader initiative to modernize border control processes in the country’s international airports. The system, governed by a government decree signed in December 2024, enables automated passport checks and passenger identification.

To use the system, travelers insert their passport into a scanner, follow on-screen instructions, pass through the gate, and undergo automatic photo capture. Only one passenger may use each gate at a time, and users are required to follow visual signs and on-screen guidance.

The main objectives of introducing electronic gates include expediting border clearance procedures, reducing passenger processing time, enhancing security, improving service quality, and aligning airport operations with international standards.

Following the successful installation at Dushanbe International Airport, similar upgrades are planned for other international airports across the country.

Built in 1924, Dushanbe International Airport (IATA: DYU, ICAO: UTDD) serves as a pivotal international aviation hub in Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan. The facility serves as the primary operational nexus for Somon Air and functions as the principal base of operations for Tajik Air, which maintains its corporate headquarters within the same premises.

