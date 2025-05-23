Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan unveil key advances in customs procedures and infrastructure

The Chairman of the Customs Committee of Uzbekistan, Akmalkhudja Mavlonov, and the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s State Revenue Committee, Zhandos Duysembiev, met to discuss key aspects of customs cooperation between the two countries. Focused on improving cross-border logistics and infrastructure, the talks addressed new border checkpoints, streamlined processes for agricultural goods, and the introduction of digital systems to enhance trade efficiency.

