Azerbaijan cuts electricity imports from Georgia by margin in 4M2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In the first quarter of 2024, Azerbaijan really tightened its belt when it came to electricity imports from Georgia, with both the volume and cost taking a nosedive, dropping by thirtyfold compared to the same time last year. As the saying goes, when it rains, it pours; electricity purchases from Russia saw a bump, while the overall imports from all three neighboring countries hit the jackpot at 30 million kWh, racking up a bill of $933,000.
