CPC and KazTransOil successfully complete critical pipeline repairs
Photo: KazTransOil
During the scheduled May 20-23, 2025 shutdown of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium successfully completed comprehensive maintenance to ensure reliable operation. KazTransOil’s Atyrau and Kulsary departments, along with its Western Operations Services, deployed 172 workers and 41 vehicles for the works in Kazakhstan.
