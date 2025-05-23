CPC and KazTransOil successfully complete critical pipeline repairs

Photo: KazTransOil

During the scheduled May 20-23, 2025 shutdown of the Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium successfully completed comprehensive maintenance to ensure reliable operation. KazTransOil’s Atyrau and Kulsary departments, along with its Western Operations Services, deployed 172 workers and 41 vehicles for the works in Kazakhstan.

