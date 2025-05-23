Central Bank of Azerbaijan expands asset base amid positive trends
At the start of this year, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s assets reached 36.5 billion manats ($21.4 billion), marking a 5% increase compared to the previous year. The asset growth was driven by a diverse portfolio including cash, debt securities, and loans, reflecting the bank’s strengthened financial position.
