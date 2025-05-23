Azerbaijani Central Bank's lending to NBCIs takes nosedive
Come January 1, 2025, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan had rolled out a hefty sum of 648,000 manat ($382,000) in loans to non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs), putting their money where their mouth is. This represents a significant plunge of 6.9 million manat ($4.09 million), or 11.7 times lower than the figure rolled out a year ago.
