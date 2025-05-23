Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance set to resume issuing government securities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance will resume issuing government securities, Director of the Agency for Managing Public Debt and Financial Obligations under the Ministry Azer Mursagulov said at the Financial Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the ministry has been out of the bond market since the start of the year.

"The holding of deposit auctions is actually due to the presence of surplus and free funds in the budget. In such a case, attracting funds from the market would not be so logical.

However, soon, we'll return to the market again and resume the issuance of government securities," the official stressed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel