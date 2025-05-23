Turkmenistan, OPEC Fund forge stronger ties with new five-year co- op plan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan, held talks with Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund for International Development, to explore avenues for deepening partnership, Trend reports via OPEC.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation under the Country Partnership Program — a five-year strategic framework designed to align joint development initiatives and strengthen coordination.

This partnership program is based on an agreement signed on June 25, 2024, between the Government of Turkmenistan and the OPEC Fund. The agreement outlines key areas of cooperation and aims to enhance engagement with multilateral development finance institutions.

Turkmenistan and the OPEC Fund have maintained a cooperative relationship since 1999. Over the years, the Fund has provided financing for development projects in key sectors such as transportation, healthcare, and water and sanitation infrastructure.

Founded in 1976 by the member countries of OPEC, the OPEC Fund for International Development supports sustainable development in low- and middle-income countries. Headquartered in Vienna, the Fund has financed projects in more than 125 countries worldwide.