Tokayev announces Kazakhstan's permanent OTS rep and several other appointments

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye as the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Turkic States concurrently, Trend reports.

“Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye, Yerkebulan Sapiyev, has been appointed as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization of Turkic States on a concurrent basis,” the press service of the President of Kazakhstan stated.

In other presidential decrees:

Rauan Zhumabek has been appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates;

Barlybai Sadykov has been appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Kenya and as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office in Nairobi concurrently. He has been relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Additionally, by presidential decree, Zhalgas Adilbayev has been appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

