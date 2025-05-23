Kazakh-Russian Kropotkinskaya pumping station back in service after UAV attack repair

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 23. Today, May 23, 2025, after a series of restoration works, the Kropotkinskaya Pumping Station (PS), previously damaged as a result of a UAV attack, has been put back into technological pumping operation mode, Trend reports via KazTransOil.

According to the information, during the construction and installation works, transformers, the gas turbine unit, along with generators, were repaired, the closed switchgear and cable racks were restored, and control cabinets were replaced and repaired.

Russian equipment and materials were primarily used during the restoration of the station’s sub-objects. The consortium management noted the coordinated actions of the company’s team and representatives of the contractor organizations, which allowed the entire scope of work to be completed efficiently and on time.

On February 17, 2025, the Kropotkinskaya Pumping Station was attacked by UAVs loaded with explosives and metal-damaging elements. Since then, the transportation of oil through the Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline system has been carried out bypassing the damaged station.



The CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) pipeline system is one of the largest energy projects in the CIS. The Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km long. This route transports more than two-thirds of Kazakhstan's total oil exports, as well as raw materials from Russian fields, including those located in the Caspian Sea.