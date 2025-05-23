Azerbaijan sees revenue boost from increased natural gas exports in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ Azerbaijan exported 8.16 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $3 billion from January through April 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of $306.8 million, or 11.1 percent, in value and 453.2 million cubic meters, or 5.9 percent, in volume, compared to the same period last year.

Natural gas accounted for 34.90 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports during the reporting period.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover with other countries amounted to $16.9 billion in the first four months of the year, which is $3.3 billion or 24.1 percent higher than in 2024.

Additionally, the country's exports reached $8.78 billion, and imports totaled $8.13 billion, showing increases of $616.1 million (7.5 percent) and $2.7 billion (48.8 percent), respectively, compared to the same period last year.

Consequently, a positive trade balance of $651.7 million was recorded, which is $2.1 billion or over four times less than the same period in the previous year.