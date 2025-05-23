KOICA supports completion of smart metering operations center in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 23. The construction of Kyrgyzstan’s National Operations Center for managing the centralized automated electricity metering system (AEMS) has been completed, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The project, launched in 2023, was implemented with grant support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), which provided approximately $10.5 million and 10,779 smart meters. Its main goal is to enhance digitalization and energy efficiency in the country’s power sector.

According to the ministry, the AEMS architecture is engineered to orchestrate the management of up to 1.5 million smart metering devices across the nation, seamlessly integrating both legacy and contemporary technologies. The initiative encompasses comprehensive personnel development modules tailored for the operational hub.

The project is led by the Ministry of Energy and implemented in cooperation with the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan. The Korea Energy Economics Institute (KEEI) and Korea Telecom (KT) are executive partners. The launch of the data center is scheduled for August 2025.