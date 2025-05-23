Azerbaijan, Italy Special Forces strengthen ties through cooperation talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. An expert meeting was held between representatives of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan and Italy, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, the guests visited one of the military units of the Azerbaijan Special Forces.

First, flowers were laid at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev located in the territory of the military unit, as well as at the memorial complex erected in honor of the martyrs.

The Italian delegation was presented with a briefing on the Azerbaijan Special Forces’ establishment history and combat path.

Questions of the Italian guests were answered.

During the expert meeting, the sides held a wide exchange of views on joint cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

The Italian representatives got acquainted with the UAVs, weapons, and other equipment available in the provision and service of the Azerbaijan Special Forces personnel.

The Italian delegation also watched the Azerbaijan Special Forces’ exemplary performances in combat training.

