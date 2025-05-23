Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
EPC Summit to be held in Azerbaijan in 2028

Politics Materials 23 May 2025 17:45 (UTC +04:00)
Farhad Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The European Political Community Summit will be held in Azerbaijan in 2028, said European Council President António Costa, Trend reports.

"After a very successful Summit in Tirana, the European Political Community will meet again in Copenhagen in October 2025. The EPC has become an essential forum for pan-European political dialogue at Leaders’ level. I thank the next hosts for taking it forward," he wrote on his page on X.

According to Costa, EPC will therefore meet twice in 2028 - first in Azerbaijan, then in Latvia.

