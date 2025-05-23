EPC Summit to be held in Azerbaijan in 2028

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The European Political Community Summit will be held in Azerbaijan in 2028, said European Council President António Costa, Trend reports.

"After a very successful Summit in Tirana, the European Political Community will meet again in Copenhagen in October 2025. The EPC has become an essential forum for pan-European political dialogue at Leaders’ level. I thank the next hosts for taking it forward," he wrote on his page on X.

According to Costa, EPC will therefore meet twice in 2028 - first in Azerbaijan, then in Latvia.