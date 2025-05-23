Kyrgyz Post plans to launch national e-commerce marketplace

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 23. Kyrgyz Post national company plans to launch a national e-commerce marketplace in Kyrgyzstan, the company’s General Director Marat Cherikchiev announced during the "Kyrgyzstan 2025" National Marketplaces Forum, Trend reports.

According to Cherikchiev, the project will be implemented in partnership with Eldik Bank, with support from the Ministry of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies, which is the main shareholder of Kyrgyz Post.

The initiative aims to enhance logistics infrastructure and improve international delivery services, particularly within the framework of cross-border trade. Cherikchiev noted that the platform is designed to expand opportunities for Kyrgyz producers and increase the country’s export potential.

Kyrgyz Post, in cooperation with the Association of Cross-Border E-Commerce and Logistics, is hosting the first national marketplaces forum, bringing together entrepreneurs, manufacturers, logistics specialists, and e-commerce stakeholders.

It is worth noting that on December 26, 2024, Kyrgyzstan announced the launch of its first domestic online marketplace — Lemon Shopping, a unique platform that combines the functions of a marketplace, streaming service, and social network.

