Azerbaijan's ashig art shines on Georgian scene (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Ashig Nargila Mehdiyeva delivered an extraordinary performance in the People's Song music project aired on Georgian Public Television, captivating a vast audience, a source in the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

She gracefully brought to life the "Samandari" aria, woven from the renowned "Dushdu" verses by the illustrious figure of ashig literature, Ashig Alasgar.

Her performance resonated deeply with the jury, earning her accolades and a warm embrace from the audience.



Mehdiyeva's performance unfolded as part of a grand tapestry woven by the "Promotion of Azerbaijani Realities and Cultural Heritage in Georgia" project, brought to life by the Alliance Youth Center of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, flourishing in Tbilisi.

The project is of great importance in terms of introducing Azerbaijan's rich folklore and ashig art in the neighboring country and bringing it to the local public. This initiative contributes to strengthening the existing cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia and sharing common values ​​in the region.

In Azerbaijan, an ashig is a traditional minstrel who performs a distinctive amalgamation of poetry, storytelling, and music, primarily utilizing the saz, a long-necked stringed instrument. Ashugs are essentially bards or troubadours who spontaneously compose songs accompanied by their own music. Their art is profoundly anchored in Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and oral tradition.

