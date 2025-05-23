Another group of Azerbaijani families takes possession of homes in Kangarli village of Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 23.​ Another 49 families, totaling 232 individuals, have been resettled in the village of Kangarli in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district and received the keys to their new homes on May 23, Trend reports.

The key handover ceremony was attended by representatives from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, as well as officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

To date, around 40,000 people live in Karabakh and East Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, as well as specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

