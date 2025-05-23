Azerbaijan's Baku hosts meetings with NATO delegation within military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A delegation led by Major General Stefan Fix, Headquarters Joint Force Command Brunssum (JFCBS) Deputy Chief of Staff for Support, pays a visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, the NATO delegation visited the Azerbaijan Naval Forces. During the meeting, the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation within the partnership programs, including opportunities to deepen experience exchange, were discussed.

During the exchange of views between the parties, Azerbaijan’s active participation and initiatives within NATO’s partnership programs were emphasized.

Following the meeting, the guests were presented with a briefing at one of the military units of the Naval Forces, highlighting the unit’s areas of activity. The delegation watched exemplary training sessions on servicemen’s tactical and special training.

Then the NATO delegation visited the Military Police Department. During the meeting, the guests were provided with detailed information about the establishment, activities, and honorable history of the military police. A related video was shown, and a briefing on the department’s structure was presented.

At the final stage of the visit, the guests attended a meeting at the International Military Cooperation Department. During the meeting, the sides held a wide and constructive exchange of views on the current state of Azerbaijan-NATO military cooperation, ongoing projects within the partnership framework, and areas of mutual interest. Prospects for future cooperation were also discussed.

It was emphasized during the meetings that such visits reaffirm the strategic importance of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation and contribute to further strengthening the atmosphere of mutual understanding.

