Azerbaijan's Baku hits new heights in Oxford Global Cities ranking for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Baku's standing in the grand scheme of things, as one of the 1000 largest cities worldwide, has come to light, thanks to the Oxford Global Cities Index 2025, Trend reports.

The cities in the lineup are evaluated based on five crucial pillars: the economy, human capital, quality of life, ecology, and governance.

The capital of Azerbaijan has climbed the ladder to snag the 346th spot in the ranking, jumping up 58 positions from last year.

So, Baku managed to pull ahead in the rankings, leaving Tashkent in the dust at 471st place, Yerevan trailing behind at 483rd, and Dushanbe lagging far behind at 683rd, along with a few other cities in the rearview mirror.

The cream of the crop includes New York, London, Paris, San Jose, Seattle, Melbourne, Sydney, Boston, Tokyo, and San Francisco. Even with all the bells and whistles of modern technology, these cities are still in hot water with issues like income inequality and sky-high housing costs.

