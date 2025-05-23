Financial Investment Forum 2025 kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Financial Investment Forum (FIF 2025) has commenced in Baku, Trend reports.

The event brings together top leaders from the financial sector, including Talat Kalayev, Director of Unicapital Investment Company; Aydin Huseynov, Chairman of Rabitabank’s Board; Jeyhun Hajiyev, Director of PASHA Capital Investment Company; Jeyhun Ibrahimov, Board Member at INVEST-AZ Investment Company; Nadir Babazade, Executive Director of ABB Invest; Mushfig Ahmadli, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center; Dilan Pamir, Capital Markets Advisor and Head of Investment Banking at Türkiye's Development and Investment Bank; Umeyra Ibrahimova, Director of Capital Market Policy and Regulation at the Central Bank; Rauf Jabbarov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association; Ogtay Gasimov, Deputy Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer at Baku Stock Exchange; Seçil Yıldız, Deputy CEO and Sustainability & Impact Leader at Türkiye's Development and Investment Bank; and other leading figures from the financial sector.

Hot-button issues revolve around the growth of capital markets, the golden ticket of financing through IPOs, and digitalization of investment. The forum will also focus on transparency and accountability for investors, risk management, and access to global financial markets.

The FIF 2025 serves as a robust nexus for stakeholders to enhance their comprehension of market dynamics, delve into lucrative investment avenues, and forge strategic alliances. Leveraging historical achievements, the symposium seeks to catalyze disruptive innovation and facilitate strategic scalability within the financial ecosystem.

