Nobel Energy signs MoU with Iraq’s General Company for Carbon Economics to strengthen climate cooperation

Nobel Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Company for Carbon Economics under the Iraqi Ministry of Environment, establishing a framework for cooperation on climate action, environmental projects, and sustainable development in Iraq. The MoU was signed during the First International Conference on Carbon Economics held in Baghdad.

The agreement signifies a strategic partnership between Nobel Energy and the General Company for Carbon Economics, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing the green economy, and supporting Iraq’s national climate goals.

Nobel Energy is eager to leverage its expertise to support Iraq’s environmental objectives and contribute to both regional and global climate efforts.

“Nobel Energy is proud to be part of this important partnership with the Iraqi Ministry of Environment and the General Company for Carbon Economics,” said Samir Mollayev, Deputy CEO of Nobel Energy. “This MoU represents a significant opportunity to advance Iraq’s green economy goals and contribute to global climate action efforts. We look forward to working together to implement impactful projects that reduce emissions and support sustainable development.”

Under the MoU, the Iraqi side will facilitate relevant procedures and identify priority environmental projects. Nobel Energy will contribute technical expertise and project proposals in alignment with Iraq’s environmental policies and regulations. Both parties will work closely over the next year to implement impactful initiatives, with the option to extend the partnership further.