Levon Mnatsakanyan confirms involvement in occupation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories at court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. During an ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, defendant Levon Mnatsakanyan confirmed his involvement in the occupation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories, Trend reports.

Mnatsakanyan stated that he had served for many years as a battalion commander, division commander, and artillery chief in the separatist entity.

In response to questions from state prosecutors, the defendant admitted that he participated in the occupation of Azerbaijani territories as part of a military unit led by Samvel Karapetyan. “I engaged in combat operations in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Aghdara, Fuzuli, and other areas,” he said.

The trial is part of ongoing proceedings against Armenian nationals charged with committing crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, acts of terrorism, planning and waging aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, and financing terrorism—among other offenses related to Armenia’s military aggression.